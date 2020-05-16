Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 7,636 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 434,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 106,582 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,483,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

