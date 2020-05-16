Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 74,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.47. 11,085,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

