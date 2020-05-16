Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 265,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. 1,494,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

