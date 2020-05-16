Ieq Capital LLC Sells 124 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,619,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.68. 17,163,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The stock has a market cap of $518.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.51. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

