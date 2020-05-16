Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.81. 1,454,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,584. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

XEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

