Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $134.16. 8,129,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,081. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -838.50. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $6,566,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,260.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total value of $2,095,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,141 shares of company stock worth $23,268,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

