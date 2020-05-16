Ieq Capital LLC Sells 5,313 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,889,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,086,238. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

