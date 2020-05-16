Ieq Capital LLC Sells 659 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.91. 4,808,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,956. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

