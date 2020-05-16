Independent Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €130.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €128.17 ($149.03).

ETR PFV traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during trading on Thursday, reaching €151.20 ($175.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €104.40 ($121.40) and a 12 month high of €163.30 ($189.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €147.85.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

