Indus (ETR:INH) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Indus (ETR:INH) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Indus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Indus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

ETR INH traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Friday, reaching €26.10 ($30.35). The stock had a trading volume of 25,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. Indus has a 12-month low of €20.75 ($24.13) and a 12-month high of €47.10 ($54.77). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.62. The stock has a market cap of $638.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

