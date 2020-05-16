Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.37 and traded as low as $13.49. Information Services shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

ISV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Information Services from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Information Services alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $249.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.14%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.