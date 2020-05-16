Insider Buying: BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Acquires $14,040.00 in Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,387 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $20,388.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 13,300 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $34,713.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 493 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,212.78.

On Monday, May 4th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,991 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $14,618.04.

On Friday, May 1st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,509 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $4,134.66.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 10,036 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,097.20.

On Monday, April 27th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,018 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $12,093.38.

On Friday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,132 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $16,495.08.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,414 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $8,159.46.

On Monday, April 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,349 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $10,437.60.

BK Technologies stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. BK Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.12% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet cut BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

