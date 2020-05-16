Insider Buying: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) EVP Acquires $21,560.00 in Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) EVP David F. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $21,560.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,584.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE CADE opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $698.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92.
Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cadence Bancorp
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
