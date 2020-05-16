Insider Buying: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) EVP Acquires $21,560.00 in Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) EVP David F. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $21,560.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,584.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CADE opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $698.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

