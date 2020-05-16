Insider Buying: Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Purchases $12,580.00 in Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director William H. Moody acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $12,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 289.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 609.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 42,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

