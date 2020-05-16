Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Acquires $10,575.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming bought 2,500 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,745.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
LAZY stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.50. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.64.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Lazydays had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.
