Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Acquires $10,575.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming bought 2,500 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,745.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LAZY stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.50. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Lazydays had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lazydays by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazydays by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 453,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.