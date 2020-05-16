Insider Selling: LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $11,115.00 in Stock

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $11,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,344.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $15,466.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $18,886.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $23,370.00.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $5.41 on Friday. LendingClub Corp has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.28.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 69.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1,022.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LC. Maxim Group cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

