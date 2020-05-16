Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
SISXF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 958. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.18.
About Inter Pipeline
