Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SISXF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 958. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

About Inter Pipeline

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.