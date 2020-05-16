Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 7.7% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after acquiring an additional 75,334 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 542,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,416. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

