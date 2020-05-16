Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 280.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942,430 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 3.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $322,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $3,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.21.

ICE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,760. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

