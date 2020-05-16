Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,430 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

