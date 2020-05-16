International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.39.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.22. 1,113,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,117. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,463,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,867 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $215,989,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,552,000 after acquiring an additional 521,736 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

