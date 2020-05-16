International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $156.00 at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.39.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,117. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 134,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.80 per share, with a total value of $12,862,778.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and have sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

