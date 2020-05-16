International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $156.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $154.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.22. 1,113,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,117. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 987.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 245.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

