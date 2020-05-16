Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.67.

Shares of INTU traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.39. The company had a trading volume of 826,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

