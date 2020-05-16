Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cabana LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 475.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 224,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,711. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

