Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Holdings Cut by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 16,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 439,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

