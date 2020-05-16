Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after buying an additional 161,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,761,000 after buying an additional 64,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,268,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

