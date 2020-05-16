Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,378 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 621% compared to the typical volume of 330 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $7,857,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTOR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 452,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

