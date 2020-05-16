Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. Invitation Homes also posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $24.10. 3,737,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,923,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,941 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

