ION Price Reaches $0.0278 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $359,810.41 and $13.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005011 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,862,571 coins and its circulating supply is 12,962,571 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

