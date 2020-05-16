IOTA Achieves Market Cap of $552.07 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $552.07 million and approximately $14.98 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002124 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, FCoin and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00210250 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000935 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Coinone, Ovis, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Binance, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

