iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Cabana LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cabana LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,348 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 15.7% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cabana LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $148,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,109,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,126,556. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $125.30 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

