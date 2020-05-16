iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is AE Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,125,000 after purchasing an additional 818,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.16. 7,110,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,554. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

