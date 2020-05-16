iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 77,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.16. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

