iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,381,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,829,071 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.