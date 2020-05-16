iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829,051 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

