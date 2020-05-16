iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.16. 31,303,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,140,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

