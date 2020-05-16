iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,294,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,224,285. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.