iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.99. 1,884,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,288. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

