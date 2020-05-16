iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $125.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,229,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,461,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

