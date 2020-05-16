iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. The company had a trading volume of 441,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,493. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.05 and its 200-day moving average is $187.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

