J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective reduced by Sidoti from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

JCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

JCOM stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 112,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 240,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

