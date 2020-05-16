Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Argus

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.11. 766,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,099. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

