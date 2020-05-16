JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €17.50 by Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €17.50 ($20.35) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.20 ($23.49) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.60 ($22.79).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €19.00 ($22.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.30. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.