Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €10.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.67 ($15.90).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €9.25 ($10.76). 581,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 12 month high of €29.17 ($33.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.07.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.