Jefferies Financial Group Increases Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $76.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE:ENV traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. 237,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.45 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,469.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,996. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.