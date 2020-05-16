Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SZG. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.67 ($15.90).

Shares of SZG traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €9.25 ($10.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 1-year high of €29.17 ($33.92).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

