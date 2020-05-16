JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JST. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

JST stock traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €25.95 ($30.17). 85,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. JOST Werke has a one year low of €18.62 ($21.65) and a one year high of €39.60 ($46.05).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

