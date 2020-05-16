JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of JST stock traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €25.95 ($30.17). The company had a trading volume of 85,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €18.62 ($21.65) and a 12 month high of €39.60 ($46.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $386.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €23.90 and its 200 day moving average is €29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.02.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.