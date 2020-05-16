JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $28.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 2,740,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

